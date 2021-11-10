Ontario pauses relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions as new cases surge

Ontario is halting a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions next week because of a rapid rise in new cases that is “exponential” in several regions outside the Greater Toronto Area, says chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

This means capacity limits will remain in place for higher-risk venues such as nightclubs, strip bars and some wedding receptions until at least mid-December.

Those restrictions were slated to lift Monday under a plan introduced by Premier Doug Ford three weeks ago, but a steady increase in the seven-day average of new infections requires putting those changes on hold, Moore said.

“We will continue to see a rise in cases,” he told a briefing as the province reported the seven-day average has risen to 503, its highest level since mid-October.

Six of the province’s 34 regional health units are seeing rapid increases in case numbers per 100,000 population in the last two weeks — in many cases to levels that would have forced them into lockdowns or severe restrictions in the days before widespread vaccinations.

They are, in order, the health units serving the areas of Sudbury, Southwestern Ontario (St. Thomas and environs), Haldimand-Norfolk, Kingston, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Niagara. Sudbury has reimposed a number of restrictions to deal with the highest infection levels in the province.

Cases in Simcoe-Muskoka have surged 80 per cent in the last two weeks. They are up almost 60 per cent in Niagara and Haldimand-Norfolk, and 50 per cent in Kingston.

Moore said rising infections levels have been expected as cooler weather arrives and more people head indoors, with COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant spreading most easily among clusters of the unvaccinated and in those under age 39 in social settings.

Despite the increase in infections since Halloween, the trend is “not cause for alarm,” he added, but cautioned “we should all be very conscious of limiting our social contact” and urged more people to get vaccinated or get boosters if eligible.

“I do believe we’re in a good place but we all must remain vigilant.”