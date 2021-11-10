Woman injured in Flamborough collision that spurred 200-litre fuel leak

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday that spurred a massive fuel leak on a rural Flamborough roadway.

At least 15 Hamilton fire units responded to Concession 4 West and Brock Road — just south of the Flamboro Speedway — around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a commercial semitruck and car.

The call was quickly upgraded to a haz-mat response after firefighters noticed roughly 200 litres of fuel spilling out of the truck’s punctured tank, said assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald.

It remains unclear how the fuel — which seeped beyond the roadway and into grassy ditches — will be cleared.