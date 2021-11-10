Woman injured in Flamborough collision that spurred 200-litre fuel leak

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday that spurred a massive fuel leak on a rural Flamborough roadway.
At least 15 Hamilton fire units responded to Concession 4 West and Brock Road — just south of the Flamboro Speedway — around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a commercial semitruck and car.
The call was quickly upgraded to a haz-mat response after firefighters noticed roughly 200 litres of fuel spilling out of the truck’s punctured tank, said assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald.
It remains unclear how the fuel — which seeped beyond the roadway and into grassy ditches — will be cleared.
MacDonald said the Ministry of Environment has been notified.
One driver, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was extracted from their vehicle and sent to hospital, said Dave Thompson of the Hamilton Paramedic Service.
She remains in stable condition.
Sebastian Bron is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sbron@thespec.com
