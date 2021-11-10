'Manage the situation': More employees at Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo, Sobeys and other Ontario grocery store test positive for COVID-19 and here are the locations impacted

With a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province, several grocery stores are reporting new COVID-19 infections.
With the Ontario government's announcement Wednesday that there would be a pause on COVID-19 reopening, health departments are being notified of new infections in grocery stores.
Here's a list:
Metro
• Nov. 8: New case at Metro, 900 Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury. Last day worked was Oct. 18
Nov. 4: New case at Metro, 70 Thickson Rd. S. Whitby. Last day worked was Nov. 1
Nov. 2: New case at Food Basics, 1670 Heron Rd, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 31.
"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location to manage the situation," Metro said in an online statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the location."
Sobeys
Nov. 8: New infection at FreshCo in Georgetown, with last day worked being Nov. 2
Nov. 4: New infection at Foodland at 15771 Airport Rd., in Caledon, with last day worked being Oct. 31.
Nov. 2: New cases at Sobeys at 450 Columbia St. W. In Waterloo with last days worked being Oct. 26 and 27.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore
and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
