Leon's reports $63.8M Q3 profit, record revenue

TORONTO — Leon's Furniture Ltd. says it earned a record $63.8 million in its latest quarter, up from $49.1 million a year earlier, as revenue also set a record high.

The furniture retailer that includes the Leon's and Brick banners says the profit amounted to 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 60 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The growth came as total system-wide sales rose to $825.5 million from $762.8 million, while revenue totalled $683.2 million, up from $630.8 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales in the quarter were up 9.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

Leon's CEO Mike Walsh says the quarter saw the best top line results in the company's history, as well as record profitability.