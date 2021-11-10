Martin Regg Cohn: Doug Ford won’t lead on COVID-19. How can he ask Ontario to vote for him again?

But in the workplace, especially in vital settings, 89 per cent still isn’t good enough. We absolutely should require all hospital workers to be vaccinated, or invite them to find another line of work more suited to their talent and temperament, or just stay home with those living with the ghost of Elvis.

It bears repeating that unvaccinated hospital workers have no innate right to inflict the virus on unprotected patients or unsuspecting co-workers. In fact, all workers are entitled to a safe workplace, just as their customers or patients deserve a safe space.

So far, Ford has refused to make vaccinations mandatory in hospitals, though he has toughened up enforcement in long-term care homes. Why the reticence?

There is a pattern to the premier’s performance and a method to his madness: Ford does not so much lead the way as get out of the way.

My point is not to excuse but merely explain Ford’s abdication of leadership — his aversion to political will, and his avoidance of risk.

The premier prefers to pick his fights because he prefers winning odds to losing battles. That’s why he backed off a confrontation with hospital workers — he feared staff shortages and cancelled surgeries — but stuck to his guns with nursing homes, because he felt confident replacement workers could be found.

Lest we forget, Ford was equally feckless and spineless last year when Ontarians were crying out for mandatory mask mandates. The premier ducked — delegating the decision to municipal councils across the province, which saved the day for us.

As for his vacillation over vaccination for health care professionals, Ford has once again been bailed out — this time by hospital CEOs. Most health care institutions imposed their own vaccination mandates while the government washed its hands of the matter.

To be sure, there were decent arguments for delay. B.C. is struggling to cope with staff shortages, and tough-talking Quebec politicians delayed their mid-October deadline by a month, then sheepishly dropped it altogether for the same reason.

Yet other jurisdictions have stared down recalcitrant hospital workers by prodding them with deadlines. Even Britain’s Conservative government has come around to compelling all hospital workers to comply, albeit by next April.

Yes, there would be disruptions in Ontario, but the government could stage manage the process with extensions as needed. Deadlines can be delayed for practical concerns, but there is no principled reason for hospital workers to be granted a lifetime exemption from getting the jab once there are enough replacement workers to do the job.

Ford could and should use his legislative powers to backstop hospitals, colleges, universities and other workplaces that have been forced to fill the political vacuum. It might not make a huge difference to the outcomes, given how much Ontarians have moved into the void, but it would still be the right thing to do.

Which us brings us back to the politics of pandemics. Tempting as it is to confuse the epidemiological and political, COVID-19 is more complicated than crediting or blaming any one politician.

But with an election looming, if you’re leery of leading, why bother being premier?

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn