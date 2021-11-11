Seeing more ladybugs in and around your home? An expert explains why

There may be an influx of this familiar-looking beetle in your home as the weather gets cooler this fall.
The Harmonia Axyridis, also known as the Asian lady beetle, will be looking for somewhere warm to ride out the winter, in a process called “overwintering.”
There may be an influx of this familiar-looking beetle in your home as the weather gets cooler this fall.
The Harmonia Axyridis, also known as the Asian lady beetle, will be looking for somewhere warm to ride out the winter, in a process called “overwintering.”
There may be an influx of this familiar-looking beetle in your home as the weather gets cooler this fall.
The Harmonia Axyridis, also known as the Asian lady beetle, will be looking for somewhere warm to ride out the winter, in a process called “overwintering.”