Ontario reports 642 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 642 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest single-day increase in more than a month.

There haven't been so many new cases in the province since Oct. 9, when 654 people were diagnosed with the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that of today's new cases, 397 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

She says 132 people are in intensive care units in the province, and only 18 of them are fully vaccinated.