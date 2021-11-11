Stelco Q3 earnings soar on rising steel prices

HAMILTON — Shares in Stelco Holdings Inc. traded up over 10 per cent at market open after the company reported a jump in profits in the third quarter on strong steel prices.

The company reported net income of $614 million or $7.42 per diluted share in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $88 million or 99 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter was up 471 per cent from last year and 47 per cent from the second quarter.

Stelco says results were boosted by a 165 per cent increase in the average selling price for steel compared with last year, as well as a 113 per cent increase in shipping volumes.