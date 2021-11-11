Freeze or expansion? Hamilton’s urban boundary debate so far

What follows is a boiled-down version:

To start with

The Ontario government has told municipalities in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, which includes Hamilton, to plan for growth until 2051.

In Hamilton’s case, the province forecasts the population will spike by 236,000 people, reaching 820,000 by 2051. This influx is expected to require 110,320 more residential units.

Local planners must identify land needs based on planning policy, but also what types of housing — single-family homes, semi-detached, townhouses, apartments, laneway suites — the market will bear in the decades to come.

City planners and consultants recommend an urban expansion of 1,310 hectares into prime agricultural lands, coupled with an average intensification rate (infill development in built-up areas) of 60 per cent over 30 years, to handle that residential growth.

The potential expansion areas — called “whitebelt” lands — are in Elfrida, as well as along Twenty Road East and Twenty Road West.

The city must update its official plan to reflect its land needs and growth strategy for submission to the province by July 2022.

City staff have told council they need direction on the boundary question this fall to meet that deadline.

The pro-expansion case

Planning staff call the recommended “ambitious density” expansion option an “aggressive and forward-thinking approach to growth management” that pushes the limits of intensification.

The no-expansion scenario, which would require an intensification rate of about 80 per cent, is unrealistic and wouldn’t satisfy the market-based provincial policy, staff and consultants advise.

Consultant Antony Lorius told council the no-boundary-expansion option is “technically available” under Ontario’s growth plan, but not “consistent” with the “spirit” of the provincial policy.

The Ontario government — including Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark — has warned as much to the chagrin of some city councillors.

A frozen boundary would see an added housing mix of 9,585 singles and semis (nine per cent), 14,730 townhouses (13 per cent) and 85,985 apartments (78 per cent), staff report.

The expansion option would involve 27,120 singles and semis (25 per cent), 27,600 towns (25 per cent) and 55,600 apartments (50 per cent).

Staff propose an initial expansion of 305 hectares to 2031 with policies that “ensure any future” urban growth is “controlled and phased.” The plan calls for another 507 hectares by 2041 and 435 hectares to 2051.

Planning consultants and their developer clients told council the phasing plan runs afoul of provincial direction, but overall, they support the “ambitious density” approach.

In a sign of how crucial the issue is for developers, Aldo DeSantis, president of Multi-Area Developments, appeared Tuesday before council for the first time in 40 years to make the pro-expansion case.

DeSantis called the idea that Hamilton’s future growth could be contained to the existing urban footprint an “extreme suggestion” and “dangerous proposition” that’s “rooted in emotions” and not “sound planning principles.”

Council would be “closing the door on an entire generation of residents and potential residents” if it freezes the boundary, contended DeSantis, whose firm built the Summit Park subdivision in upper Stoney Creek.

He rejected that the “ambitious density” option would consist of “McMansions,” saying townhomes (stacked and back-to-back), semis and singles would be in the mix.

Speaking to affordability, Mike Collins-Williams of the West End Home Builders’ Association said a shortage of single-family housing is pricing out young families who are “driving until they qualify to nearby cities.”

The average sale price of a single-detached home in Hamilton now tops $900,000, said Donna Bacher, president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington. “We don’t expect to see this change until supply issues are addressed.”

The anti-expansion case

The city can conform with the Ontario government’s market-driven housing mix — however disputed — without expanding outward, anti-sprawl advocates say.

“I advise you to pursue a zero-hectare expansion,” Cheryll Case, founder of the non-profit firm, CP Planning, and a University of Waterloo architecture professor, told councillors.

The key is allowing for gentle density — “the missing middle” — on underutilized lots in Hamilton’s “yellowbelt,” established neighbourhoods zoned for detached and semi-detached homes.

Phil Pothen, Ontario environment program manager with Environmental Defence, agreed.

“It’s silly to say that that’s not doable over the next 30 years,” said Pothen, who also argued expansion, in fact, clashes with provincial policy because it doesn’t first exhaust options within the existing boundary.

Nancy Hurst, a member of Stop Sprawl HamOnt, said “exclusionary zoning” was making it difficult for seniors to downsize in their neighbourhoods. “Where will all those older folks go?”

Hurst also called the suggested phased approach to expansion a “wolf’s in sheep’s clothing,” saying whether prime farmland is paved over now or in 30 years is “irrelevant.”

Stop Sprawl HamOnt was a driving force in encouraging residents to participate in a city-wide survey on the boundary question that showed 90.4 per cent — or 16,636 of 18,837 respondents — supported a frozen urban area.

Between them, Hamilton’s 810 farms generate a gross economic impact of more than $1 billion, but Ontario is losing 175 acres of agricultural land a day, said Drew Spoelstra, a Binbrook farmer and vice-president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“It’s more important than ever to be bold, to show leadership, to be ambitious and develop this city without building on prime agricultural land at this time.”

Zoe Green, also with Stop Sprawl HamOnt, said the “cost of sprawl is too high,” pointing to a Hemson Consulting Ltd. study for Ottawa that found lower-density greenfield developments cost the city $465 per capita while higher-density urban infill leaves it $606 per capita ahead.

The world is experiencing a “climate emergency,” said Lynda Lukasik, executive director of Environment Hamilton, speaking of the importance of curbing sprawl and its attendant carbon emissions. “It’s the do-or-die decade.”

Local MPP Sandy Shaw, who is the NDP’s environment critic, argued there’s “absolutely no guarantee or evidence that just building houses on farmland will make housing more affordable.”

Shaw also took issue with Minister Steve Clark’s recent Spectator op-ed that called the no-expansion option “unrealistic” and “irresponsible.”

“Hamilton’s housing future should not be determined by coercion, manipulation or bullying. It’s not how we build cities.”

Teviah Moro is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: tmoro@thespec.com