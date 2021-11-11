Afghan refugees frustrated by multiple hotel moves

Abdulrahman Rahman, another Afghan refugee, said the frequent change in locations is detrimental to the connections he's been building in the area.

"In Richmond Hill, we found some friends, we adapted with the environment, we found some good connections," he said. "We have a plan to find a house in the Richmond Hill area because it's a completely quiet area, and also we found some organizations, they help us to find a job."

He said his brother's two children, who started going to school in Richmond Hill, will now have to start afresh in east Toronto.

The executive director of COSTI, the settlement agency, said his organization was moving the refugees to another hotel because more space was needed for new arrivals expected soon.

Mario Calla said the current hotel is not fully reserved for Afghan refugees - other guests are also using the hotel - and his organization's services are usually more accessible when the whole hotel is booked for refugees.

"We will have the whole hotel, will have an additional 90 rooms to work with," he said of the latest move. "We can concentrate the services there."

Calla also said refugees' community contacts are typically disrupted when they move to permanent housing from hotels.

"It's a concern, but they're not likely to be settling in that community," he said.

Calla said 332 Afghan refugees have been settled in permanent housing in Toronto area while 720 are temporarily living in hotels.

A spokesman for the federal immigration department said the government is taking feedback from refugees seriously.

"(The department) is applying lessons we've learned and feedback from refugees to improve the hotels," said Alexander Cohen. "As refugees move from the hotels to their final destinations and new people arrive, the services ... are continuously rebalanced to meet current needs."

Ottawa has committed to resettling 40,000 Afghan refugees, with nearly 9,500 people approved so far and 3,325 now in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press