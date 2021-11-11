Pandemic highlights longstanding issues in the restaurant industry

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Corey Mintz, freelance food reporter and the author of the upcoming book “The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After”

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that in a lot of cases what was once normal couldn’t sustain a lot of people. Among many things, the pandemic highlighted longstanding issues within the restaurant industry, such as low pay, worker protections, burnout and delivery apps eating into profit margins. The impact on restaurants closing and reopening through lockdowns, and not having every table filled, was also visibly apparent. Toronto Star food reporter Karon Liu guest hosts “This Matters” to speak with Corey Mintz, former Star restaurant critic and author of the new book “The Next Supper, The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After,” about these issues and what diners can do about it.