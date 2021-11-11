Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX:CHR). Down 10 cents or 2.3 per cent to $4.24. Chorus Aviation Inc. is riding a fledgling recovery in the airline business driven by the return of traffic in Canada and abroad. The company, which leases planes across the globe and provides regional service for Air Canada, says its fleet saw far greater use on both those fronts last quarter, with a further uptick on the near horizon. Chief executive Joe Randell says its Jazz Aviation subsidiary carried more than doublethe number of passengers on its Air Canada routes in the third quarter than it did in the first half of the year. Randell said he expects flying activity to reach about 75 to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter. A return to full operations by late in the second quarter "could be very achievable." Chorus reported Wednesday evening a net loss of $14.1 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 or eight cents per share compared with a profit of $20.5 million or 13 cents per in the same period last year. Operating revenue hit $274.4 million in the quarter compared with $196.6 million a year earlier.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A). Down $5.48 or 2.9 per cent to $180.47. Global supply chain problems won't leave Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. shelves bare this holiday season, the retailer said Thursday, as it detailed how it has successfully coped with issues stymying competitors. As material and semiconductor shortages, COVID-19 factory shutdowns and backlogs at ports hamper many companies, Canadian Tire chief executive Greg Hicks said his company's supply chain is ready for the challenge. The access to space and lack of worries about products rotting or falling out of fashion are giving Canadian Tire an edge in a growing fight to get items into customers hands in time for the holiday season. Throughout the pandemic, retailers have warned consumers could be waiting longer for purchases to arrive or find few of their most desired products available because of port worker strikes and closures, slowdowns at factories and soaring shipping container costs. The company reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $243.7 million, down from $296.3 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $3.91 billion, down from $3.99 billion a year earlier.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX:STLC). Up $4.15 or 10 per cent to $45.47. Stelco Holdings Inc. shares jumped higher Thursday after it reported a surge in its latest quarterly earnings on higher steel prices and said it would raise its dividend again. The Hamilton-based steel producer said its average selling price for steel in the third quarter was up 165 per cent compared with a year ago and 40 per cent higher than in the second quarter. Stelco chief executive Alan Kestenbaum said the company is benefiting from having few long-term production commitments or hedged prices, allowing them to shift the product mix to where its most profitable and to reap the rewards of rising prices. He said the company sees the strong market continuing next year, as indicated by high scrap prices that are still rising, as well as potentially increased demand from the auto industry as supply chain issues are resolved and from the oil and gas industry because of higher activity driven by energy prices. The boost in steel prices, as well as a 113 per cent increase in shipping volumes from last year, helped push revenue up 471 per cent from last year to $1.35 billion for the quarter. Net income came in at $614 million or $7.42 per diluted share in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $88 million or 99 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

