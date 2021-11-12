Flu season in Hamilton off to slow start — but it hasn’t vanished, doctors say

“It’s still early,” said Smaill. “Sometimes we don’t see influenza until December.”

“I don’t think we can make any predictions yet on it, but it is pretty slow right now,” added Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection control at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. “We certainly haven’t seen anyone in hospital yet with influenza.”

Of the hundreds of specimens processed at the St. Joe’s lab in recent months, fewer than five have turned up influenza, said Chagla.

“And our lab services Hamilton, a bit of Brantford and a couple of other regions, so it’s a pretty wide scope that we’ve had less than five.”

He offered two reasons for the flu season’s slow start — besides it being early. On one hand, people are less likely to get tested for influenza as they would for, say, COVID-19; on the other, vaccine uptake across the country has been consistent with past years.

Last month, Ontario invested more than $89 million to purchase around 7.4 million flu vaccine doses.

The investment — one of the largest for a flu campaign in recent history — comes after a year that saw vaccine uptake reach near record highs across the province.

“I think we have to do the same again this year,” said Smaill. “The best way to be prepared is to get on top of the vaccination campaign early so that, when the flu does arrive, we’ve got a fair proportion of the population protected.”

