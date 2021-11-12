Onex profits jump 20 per cent in Q3

TORONTO — Onex Corp. reported net earnings of US$602 million in its latest quarter compared with US$501 million in the same quarter last year — a leap of 20.2 per cent propelled by higher asset management earnings.

The private equity investment firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to $6.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with $5.29 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Onex says its segment net earnings, which excludes certain items, totalled $607 million or $6.59 per diluted share, up from $515 million or $5.39 per diluted share a year ago.

The Toronto-based company's investing segment earnings totalled $493 million compared with $492 million 12 months before, while its asset management segment jumped to $195 million from $93 million in the same quarter last year.