E-paper website launches across southern Ontario

A new, all-access community news ePaper website launches today at https://communitynews.pressreader.com.

Readers will now be able to access trusted local news from more than 70 community news print titles from one convenient website.

Our local journalists report on the items that are important to you and your neighbours, whether it’s local politics, schools, businesses or upcoming community events—if you’re thinking about it, chances are we’re writing about it.

We are asking our readers to support local community news by subscribing to the ePaper edition of our community titles. You’ll enjoy access to trusted local news and information from throughout Ontario, plus get access to weekly digital flyers from save.ca.