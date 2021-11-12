Man arrested after woman dies in Toronto

News 09:08 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Police say a woman who was found injured in an east Toronto home early this morning has died.

Investigators say the woman was found with "trauma to her body" shortly after 3 a.m.

They say she was taken to hospital, where she died.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

Police have released no other details.

By The Canadian Press

