He called her ‘babygirl.’ She called him ‘moonchild.’ Now this ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ are on trial for first degree murder in the death of a rival lover

After meeting at age 15 in the Oakwood-Vaughan area, David Obregon Castro and Sarai Lopez Iglesias felt a deep bond when they reconnected in their late 20s.

They shared turbulent upbringings and Latino backgrounds. Obregon Castro lived in shelters and group homes as a teenager who turned to drug dealing to earn a living. Emigrating as a child from Ecuador to Canada with her dance instructor mother, Lopez Iglesias also had a far from idyllic youth in Toronto. She was sexually abused by someone considered a family friend, and ended up in foster care, on and off again.

