CPP Investment Board sees net assets grow in Q2

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its net assets grew four per cent over the past three months, yielding a record 10-year annualized net return of nearly 12 per cent.

CPP Investments says its net assets for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totalled $541.5 billion, up from $519.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The quarter-over-quarter increase came as the fund, which includes the base CPP account and additional CPP accounts, earned a return of 3.8 per cent, net of all costs, in its second quarter.

The $21.9-billion increase in net assets comprised $19.8 billion in net income after costs and $2.1 billion in net Canada Pension Plan contributions.