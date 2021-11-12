Belleville restaurant's liquor licence suspended

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has suspended the liquor licence of a Belleville, Ont., restaurant it says has not been following COVID-19 health measures.

The commission says it is also seeking to revoke Wild Wing Belleville's licence over alleged infractions of the Liquor Licence Act, which requires licence holders to carry on business according to the law.

The regulator says it reached out to the restaurant in September and October to provide education regarding the province's pandemic rules, and to monitor compliance.

It says that in late September, the licence holder told compliance officers she wasn't asking for proof of vaccination from patrons or requiring them to wear masks inside.