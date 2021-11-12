Uncertain whether Ward 5 appointee Russ Powers will vote on urban boundary debate

Former Dundas councillor Russ Powers has been appointed to fill the vacant Ward 5 council seat.
The decision comes after longtime ward councillor Chad Collins was elected as a Liberal MP to represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in September. The next municipal election is not until Oct. 24, 2022.
Council heard five-minute pitches from 21 different candidates Friday who applied for what is essentially an 11-month job, but the decision came down to an 8-6 vote in favour of the retired Dundas politician over former Hamilton mayor Larry Di Ianni.
Powers will be sworn in as soon as possible and should be able to vote by the time the contentious urban boundary decision comes to general issues committee Nov. 19 — a source of concern for some councillors.
Both former politicians vying for the job have acted as lobbyists for business, but Powers told councillors he did not do so in Hamilton. “Personally I feel I would have had a perceived conflict of interest, so I did not do any work lobbying on behalf of businesses in our municipality,” he said.
Powers, 72, indicated on his application for the temporary council job that he has no intention of running for office in Ward 5 in the upcoming municipal election.
The former councillor was one of the earliest to have a change of heart and oppose Hamilton’s long-debated light rail transit project that his council endorsed and requested 100 per cent funding for in 2013.
But Powers on Friday referred to “affordable” implementation of the now $3.4-billion LRT as one of the priority issues he expected a new Ward 5 councillor to tackle.
Powers served as a local and regional politician preamalgamation and became the first Dundas representative on Hamilton council after 2000. He also served as a Liberal MP in the west city from 2004 to 2006.
After losing the next federal election, he was re-elected as a Ward 13 Dundas councillor for Hamilton and retired from that position in 2014.
Voting for Russ Powers: Councillors Nrinder Nann, Maureen Wilson, Esther Pauls, John-Paul Danko, Judi Partridge, Arlene VanderBeek, Brenda Johnson, Brad Clark.
Voting for Larry Di Ianni: Mayor Fred Eisenberger, councillors Sam Merulla, Tom Jackson, Jason Farr, Lloyd Ferguson, Maria Pearson.
Absent: Coun. Terry Whitehead.
More to come ...
Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com
Former Dundas councillor Russ Powers has been appointed to fill the vacant Ward 5 council seat — just in time for one of the most “critical” votes of the term.
The east-end seat was vacated after longtime ward councillor Chad Collins was elected as a Liberal MP to represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in September. The next municipal election is not until Oct. 24, 2022.
Council heard five-minute pitches Friday from 21 candidates who applied for what is essentially an 11-month job, but the decision came down to an 8-6 vote in favour of the retired Dundas politician over former city mayor Larry Di Ianni.
Powers, a former Liberal MP and Ward 13 councillor who retired in 2014, will be sworn in to represent Ward 5 as soon as possible. If that happens before Nov. 19, Powers acknowledged he will be parachuted into one of the most complicated and “critical” votes of the year: whether to expand Hamilton’s urban boundary by 3,300 acres.
Some councillors like Brad Clark, who represents the proposed expansion area of Elfrida, objected to a newcomer voting in the Nov. 19 debate. “They haven’t participated in any of the discussions, heard any of the delegates, but they’re going to be able to cast a vote?” he asked. “That makes no sense to me.”
Powers said in an interview Friday he was “still investigating” the issue that has pitted housing developers against a grassroots coalition that includes environmentalists, farmers and east-end residents concerned about traffic chaos.
“I am not afraid of voting on the issue,” he said. “But I’m not yet prepared to say how I will vote.”
The retiree said he applied for the position to help with issues that concern him, including affordable housing, the impact of climate change on city infrastructure and the “affordable implementation” of Hamilton’s light rail transit project.
A former LRT opponent, Powers said he accepts council’s decision to go ahead with the $3.4-billion project that has joint federal and provincial funding. “Now we have to make it as good (a project) as possible.”
Powers admitted some residents might wonder why a career Dundas politician, rather than someone from Ward 5 or the east end, was chosen.
Several ward residents, including past candidate Juanita Maldonado and beach strip resident Jim Howlett, applied for the job. Di Ianni was also a longtime Stoney Creek councillor before a stint as mayor from 2003 to 2006.
“There will be a learning curve ... but I’m a quick learner,” said Powers.
Maldonado said Friday she thought Powers would do a good job. But the immigration consultant criticized the selection process as a “waste of time” for applicants without council experience, noting no questions were asked, no debate was held and only Di Ianni and Powers received any votes.
“It was an abuse of process,” she said. “This was all for show.”
Both candidates who received votes have worked as lobbyists, but Powers told councillors he has not done so in Hamilton. “Personally I feel I would have had a perceived conflict of interest so I did not do any work lobbying on behalf of businesses in our municipality,” he said.
Councillors John-Paul Danko and Maureen Wilson both said that assurance made a difference to their votes. “Perception can be really important,” said Danko. Wilson emphasized she would have preferred a byelection, rather than an appointment — or failing that, at least a chance to ask questions.
Voting for Russ Powers: Councillors Nrinder Nann, Maureen Wilson, Esther Pauls, John-Paul Danko, Judi Partridge, Arlene VanderBeek, Brenda Johnson, Brad Clark.
Voting for Larry Di Ianni: Mayor Fred Eisenberger, councillors Sam Merulla, Tom Jackson, Jason Farr, Lloyd Ferguson, Maria Pearson.
Absent: Coun. Terry Whitehead.
Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com
Former Dundas councillor Russ Powers has been appointed to fill the vacant Ward 5 council seat.
The decision comes after longtime ward councillor Chad Collins was elected as a Liberal MP to represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in September. The next municipal election is not until Oct. 24, 2022.
Council heard five-minute pitches from 21 different candidates Friday who applied for what is essentially an 11-month job, but the decision came down to an 8-6 vote in favour of the retired Dundas politician over former Hamilton mayor Larry Di Ianni.
Powers will be sworn in as soon as possible and should be able to vote by the time the contentious urban boundary decision comes to general issues committee Nov. 19 — a source of concern for some councillors.
Both former politicians vying for the job have acted as lobbyists for business, but Powers told councillors he did not do so in Hamilton. “Personally I feel I would have had a perceived conflict of interest, so I did not do any work lobbying on behalf of businesses in our municipality,” he said.
Powers, 72, indicated on his application for the temporary council job that he has no intention of running for office in Ward 5 in the upcoming municipal election.
The former councillor was one of the earliest to have a change of heart and oppose Hamilton’s long-debated light rail transit project that his council endorsed and requested 100 per cent funding for in 2013.
But Powers on Friday referred to “affordable” implementation of the now $3.4-billion LRT as one of the priority issues he expected a new Ward 5 councillor to tackle.
Powers served as a local and regional politician preamalgamation and became the first Dundas representative on Hamilton council after 2000. He also served as a Liberal MP in the west city from 2004 to 2006.
After losing the next federal election, he was re-elected as a Ward 13 Dundas councillor for Hamilton and retired from that position in 2014.
Voting for Russ Powers: Councillors Nrinder Nann, Maureen Wilson, Esther Pauls, John-Paul Danko, Judi Partridge, Arlene VanderBeek, Brenda Johnson, Brad Clark.
Voting for Larry Di Ianni: Mayor Fred Eisenberger, councillors Sam Merulla, Tom Jackson, Jason Farr, Lloyd Ferguson, Maria Pearson.
Absent: Coun. Terry Whitehead.
More to come ...
Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com