Uncertain whether Ward 5 appointee Russ Powers will vote on urban boundary debate

Former Dundas councillor Russ Powers has been appointed to fill the vacant Ward 5 council seat — just in time for one of the most “critical” votes of the term.

The east-end seat was vacated after longtime ward councillor Chad Collins was elected as a Liberal MP to represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in September. The next municipal election is not until Oct. 24, 2022.

Council heard five-minute pitches Friday from 21 candidates who applied for what is essentially an 11-month job, but the decision came down to an 8-6 vote in favour of the retired Dundas politician over former city mayor Larry Di Ianni.

Powers, a former Liberal MP and Ward 13 councillor who retired in 2014, will be sworn in to represent Ward 5 as soon as possible. If that happens before Nov. 19, Powers acknowledged he will be parachuted into one of the most complicated and “critical” votes of the year: whether to expand Hamilton’s urban boundary by 3,300 acres.

Some councillors like Brad Clark, who represents the proposed expansion area of Elfrida, objected to a newcomer voting in the Nov. 19 debate. “They haven’t participated in any of the discussions, heard any of the delegates, but they’re going to be able to cast a vote?” he asked. “That makes no sense to me.”

Powers said in an interview Friday he was “still investigating” the issue that has pitted housing developers against a grassroots coalition that includes environmentalists, farmers and east-end residents concerned about traffic chaos.

“I am not afraid of voting on the issue,” he said. “But I’m not yet prepared to say how I will vote.”

The retiree said he applied for the position to help with issues that concern him, including affordable housing, the impact of climate change on city infrastructure and the “affordable implementation” of Hamilton’s light rail transit project.

A former LRT opponent, Powers said he accepts council’s decision to go ahead with the $3.4-billion project that has joint federal and provincial funding. “Now we have to make it as good (a project) as possible.”

Powers admitted some residents might wonder why a career Dundas politician, rather than someone from Ward 5 or the east end, was chosen.