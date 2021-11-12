Startups shift benefits to keep up in talent race

Rich Emrich knows this strategy well. His Toronto-based education tech company Altus Assessments already offered unlimited vacation and a professional development stipend, so he went further during the heath crisis.

He began giving all staff the first Friday of every month off, waived the three-month probationary period for benefits and stock options and subscribed to a virtual wellness service employees can use for therapy, fitness and nutrition.

Prospective employees were hooked.

"We see people say, 'Wow I was interested in you guys because of your values and your purpose and your mission ... but then I see what you are doing on personal and professional development ... that's pretty cool,'" Emrich said.

Existing employees liked the new perks too, giving Emrich hope that some of the high performers will stick around, even as tech companies are in hiring mode and looking farther afield for talent.

Microsoft, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Twitter, Pinterest and Redditall announced Canadian hiring plans this year, while homegrown firms Shopify Inc. and Wattpad Corp. planned to add 2,201 technical staff and 100 workers, respectively.

Competing with such companies can be tough for newer or smaller businesses without the budgets or revenues to dig deeper in their coffers to keep staff around or poach talent.

Hired, an employment platform publishing average annual salaries, said Toronto tech workers earned an average of $117,000 a year in 2021, up one per cent from 2020.

The average tech worker salary in the U.S. this year is roughly $187,674 and the global average amounted to $170,430.

But some workers are willing to accept a lower salary if they are given other perks.

Hired, whose research was based on 525,000 interview, 10,000 job offers and 180,000 job seekers, found 27 per cent of tech workers would take lower pay in exchange for stock in a public company, 18 per cent for stock in a private company, 12 per cent for flexible work options and 8 per cent for a performance bonus.

They rated a work schedule they desire, paid time off and health benefits as the most desirable perks, while child care services, wellness stipends and tuition reimbursements ranked lower.

Tam thinks this re-evaluation of perks is giving startups and smaller tech companies a chance to use their nimbleness to come out on top.

"Many of the global companies struggle with policies around coming into the office and for how long ...They are struggling a bit with how to do that balance, and I think it's going to be, in some respects, easier for startups and early stage companies," he said.

Montreal-based Mako Fintech is hoping Tam is right. The company behind tools for automating administrative and compliance tasks began offering staff unlimited vacation days during the pandemic

It also started giving employees in their first year $1,000 to be spent on their home offices. Workers in subsequent years get $300 annually.

Staff like the perks, but Mako's chief executive doesn't think they're a deciding factor.

"People join a company or stay at a company to meet a number of their goals like having a good work environment, working on interesting work, having good colleagues, having good career progression and making good money," said Raphael Bouskila.

He feels one of the biggest perks startups and smaller tech companies offer is responsibility and experience. He highlights this to candidates who interview at Mako with a job offer in hand from a big rival.

"We say 'you can join this company, but you're going to be a small cog in a very large machine and what's the chance that your stock options 10 times or 100 times compared to a company at a much earlier stage?'" he said.

"It's a question of what's right for them at their stage in their career."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press