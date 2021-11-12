“Our view is that this extension will help with those who are still undecided (recognizing that they will still have to have a first dose by Monday) and that any additional time to move them will be welcomed by homes,” said Donna Duncan, chief executive of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

A handful of Toronto homes that have struggled to convince staff to get vaccinated have a ways to go. The lowest rate is at Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home in Etobicoke, which now has 83 per cent with one dose and 71 per cent with two, according to the latest government data.

Meanwhile, the science table advising Ford released new modelling Friday that predicts the number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province could reach about 600 daily by the end of the month, and 900 in a worst-case scenario.

The province reported five deaths and 598 new infections Friday, lifting the closely watched seven-day moving average of new cases to 532.

It is up 32 per cent from a week ago and 52 per cent since it began a rising trend on Oct. 31, after the province lifted capacity limits on restaurants and sports arenas, among other venues.

Monday’s scheduled lifting of limits on nightclubs, strip bars and weddings with dancing has been postponed until at least mid-December because of the rapid rise.

Modellers cautioned that their short-term predictions for new case counts is “uncertain” and “may be conservative” because of a mix of factors, including the recent reopening measures and colder weather driving more people to indoor activities.

As the Star reported earlier this week, several health units have seen their number of new COVID-19 cases surge in the last two weeks. Sudbury was up more than 90 per cent, while the Southwestern unit, which includes Woodstock and St. Thomas, and Haldimand-Norfolk, south of Brantford, were both up almost 60 per cent.

Of Ontario’s 34 health units, 26 — including Toronto, Halton and York — are now seeing increases in the number of new cases. Peel, Durham and Hamilton have been on downward trends.

“While certain public health trends have increased slightly, an increase in cases was always expected,” said Alexandra Hilkene, spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“Ontario’s hospital and intensive care capacity remains stable and the province continues to report one of the lowest rates of active cases in the country.”

The government’s approach of letting regional health units decide on extra restrictions — as has already happened in Sudbury, where capacity limits were lowered — is the right one at this point, said Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the science table.

“It’s about fine-tuning,” Juni said.

Also this week, two arbitrators ruled on union grievances fighting mandatory vaccination policies.

Arbitrator F.R. voh Veh dismissed a grievance from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union over mandatory vaccinations at Paragon Protection, a security company.

In another case involving the province’s Electrical Safety Authority and the Power Workers’ Union, arbitrator John Stout ruled it is “unreasonable” for the ESA to have a policy resulting in job loss or suspension without pay for unvaccinated workers.

But he noted “that may change in the coming weeks and months.”

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1