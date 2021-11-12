Ontario is giving nursing home workers more time to get vaccinated even as case counts rise

Ontario is delaying until Dec. 13 a requirement that all nursing home workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the government said Friday as new modelling of the pandemic suggested overall infection levels will continue rising after their recent surge.

And with cases on the increase, the Wild Wing restaurant in Belleville had its liquor licence suspended for repeatedly failing to check patrons for proof of vaccination — a signal from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission that violations will not be tolerated.

“Enhanced vaccine certificates … help businesses stay open and keep their customers safe,” said Tom Mungham, chief executive of the agency that will seek to revoke the licence over the failure to check vaccine passports and for not requiring staff to wear masks.

The mandatory vaccination policy in nursing homes was to take effect Monday but was quietly postponed by Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips.

His office cited recent advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that first and second doses be spaced eight weeks apart for optimum benefit.

“As a result, staff must show proof of first dose by Nov. 15 and have until Dec. 13 to provide proof of a second one,” said Vanessa de Matteis, a spokeswoman for Phillips.

The government — which announced the policy more than a month ago after some unvaccinated nursing home staff infected vulnerable residents with the virus — said the requirement has helped spur vaccinations to the point where 98 per cent of long-term care workers have had one shot and 95 per cent have had two.

Workers who are not vaccinated by the deadline face losing their jobs in a sector where almost 4,000 residents have died from COVID.

“Our view is that this extension will help with those who are still undecided (recognizing that they will still have to have a first dose by Monday) and that any additional time to move them will be welcome by homes,” said Donna Duncan, chief executive of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

Meanwhile, the science table advising Premier Doug Ford released new modelling that shows daily cases of COVID-19 could reach about 600 daily across the province by the end of the month, and 900 in a worst-case scenario.