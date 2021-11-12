Toronto police officer charged with bribery

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer is facing a bribery charge after allegedly accepting money from a suspect in a drug investigation.

Toronto Police say a detective of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit was arrested Friday and criminally charged with breach of trust and bribery.

The incident dates back to Oct. 4, 2018, when the officer allegedly accepted money from a suspect in a York Regional police drug investigation in exchange for providing confidential police information.

The officer was suspended from duty with pay after Toronto Police launched an investigation into the incident during the same month.