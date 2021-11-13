Man dies on Don Valley Parkway in Toronto: police

Toronto police say a man has died after reportedly being struck by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the Don Valley Parkway near Dundas Street East, where a man was walking on the left shoulder shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say cars were swerving to miss the man, but the man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle and was found lying on the roadway.

Police say passersby and medics tried to save the man's life, but he eventually died at the scene.