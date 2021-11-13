Mixed reaction to new Toronto housing policy

"The City of Toronto’s current approach will transfer approximately $67,000 to the cost of a new condominium apartment, meaning that market purchasers will be subsidizing the cost of below-market units, or will make some projects economically non-viable," he said in a written statement.

"More affordable housing is a good idea, the City of Toronto’s approach is a bad plan."

David Amborski, a professor at Ryerson University's School of Urban and Regional Planning, also noted that Toronto's policy lacked a partnership system between developers and the city.

"One of the concerns about the market is how the burden will fall upon the industry and be passed down to the homeowners," he said.

The city said the policy is believed to be the first of its kind in Ontario - it has been used in various jurisdictions in the United States and other parts of Canada.

Deputy Mayor Ana Bailao called it "balanced, forward-looking and equitable."

She said the phased implementation will give land values "time to adjust" and noted that the policy will be reviewed a year after its implementation.

"If we see that the result is not being achieved as we expected, that if we can accelerate it like the advocates want, that should we put incentives like the developers want - those are the things that we need to be constantly be looking at," she said. "We need to be evaluating it often. But we need to implement it right away."

The provincial government has the option to appeal the framework within 20 days. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said it was aware of Toronto's new framework and would continue to work with municipal partners to help build more homes faster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press