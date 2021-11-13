Ontario reports 600-plus COVID cases for third time in past week

There were 95 new cases reported Friday for a total of 5,530 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says two schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

The seven-day average is at 559 cases daily. Ontario’s seven-day average for deaths is at 4.4 daily.

The province says 26,456 tests were completed the previous day, with a 2.4 per cent positivity rate.

There are 263 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 106 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 78 people on ventilators.

Locally, there are 86 cases in Toronto, 54 in York Region, 50 in Simcoe Muskoka and 49 in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,824, in the latest report released by the province.

This data is self-reported by long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

There are no new confirmed cases of the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Total case counts for those variants remain at 146,508 for the Alpha variant, 1,503 for the Beta variant and 5,231 for the Gamma variant.

There are 197 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 22,249 cases.

Akrit Michael is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star’s radio room in Toronto. Reach him via email: amichael@thestar.ca