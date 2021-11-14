Why did COVID rule violators get off easy?

Whitby man pleads guilty to COVID-19 rule breach, Nov. 11

I am outraged at this decision. Is $5,000 the price put on human life or lives these days? Brian Weir, who was a senior scheduler with Toronto Paramedic Services and his wife, Dr. Martina Weir, who worked at Lakeridge Health’s Bowmanville, Oshawa and Whitby sites, were charged with violating quarantine rules after lying about contact with a U.K. visitor. These two professional health-care workers totally disregarded the safety and health of the public.

At trial Mr. Weir’s lawyer, asked to have the fine lowered for this “minor transgression.” Justice of the Peace Allison Forestall disagreed, saying, “These matters have some serious ramifications for the public.” So why were the charges dropped against Dr. Weir and a paltry fine levied against Mr. Weir?

Lee Miller, Bowmanville