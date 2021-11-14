No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 49 draw on Nov. 17 will be an estimated $6 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 49 draw on Nov. 17 will be an estimated $6 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 49 draw on Nov. 17 will be an estimated $6 million.
By The Canadian Press