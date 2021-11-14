Martin Regg Cohn: Brace yourself: 2 billion travellers are on track to hit the beaten path

Most of the time, Egypt isn’t especially dangerous — it merely sounds menacing. Madrid, Paris and London are targeted for attacks at least as much as Cairo, though that never stops the throngs from visiting Europe.

Yet at the first hint of terrorism, tourism dies in the Middle East — and we pay a price for this danger detour. It drives people away from supposedly scary places and diverts them to seemingly safe places that are no less perilous.

As a consequence, tourists stick to the beaten path despite the track record of bombings across Europe. On trips to Rome or Athens, I glimpsed the ancient ruins engulfed by a tourist invasion akin to a terrorist attack.

The paradox of the danger detour for tourists is that it’s based on a misperception of peril. Fear throws people off course, distorting travel plans and tourist patterns without making anyone safer.

Danger is supposedly about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. In truth, timing is everything — dependent on escalating security threats, scary reconnaissance or storm alerts — all of which change over time.

Location is just a static GPS data point. My own survival strategy abroad was to visit allegedly dangerous places well ahead of the danger curve, or long after the danger had dissipated — the calm before the storm or well after.

COVID showed that we can be exposed to mortal danger anytime (and thus anywhere). No place was safe — even European destinations never before shut down were in lockdown.

Danger is everywhere. There’s no guarantee of safety here in Toronto when a gunman shoots people on the Danforth or a driver mows down people on Yonge Street.

Here’s a thought experiment: If we could somehow conquer our fear of terrorism in far-off places, might we ease the pressure of mass tourism in the usual places?

Think of how little kids all chase the ball in their first soccer game, leaving the field unexplored. Why don’t adult tourists divert to less travelled destinations that everyone ignores?

Years ago I interviewed Tony Wheeler, co-founder of the Lonely Planet publishing empire, for his take on the monster of mass tourism. In his Melbourne headquarters, he quickly owned up to the overcrowding caused by so many people singing from the same Lonely Planet guidebook and hewing to the same beaten path that he had laid out.

His advice? Buy his Iran guidebook and go.

“Part of the reason it’s so wonderful,” he told me, “is because there are no tourists.”

So much to see. No visitors to be seen — except for the occasional groups of French and Italian tourists that I bumped into when I was on assignment in Iran.

These intrepid European tourists went where no Canadian or American dared to visit. I’d see them not only on my work trips to Iran but also Algeria, Kashmir, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Syria and Yemen (except during civil war, because they were not thrill-seekers in search of danger tourism).

My theory is that they were running away from the over-tourism that had overrun their own cities. They saw the herd mentality as an opportunity — a chance to get away from the crowds in their home cities of Paris and Rome and have these untouristed countries all to themselves.

All that said, not everyone has the risk tolerance for terrorism in the Middle East or conflict in remote corners of Asia. What to do and where to go to get away from it all?

In a coming column: My list of the top 10 niche tourism pathways to get you off the beaten track, just in time for the inevitable comeback of mass tourism.

Because timing is everything.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn