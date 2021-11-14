Family fights seizure of more than 200 sled dogs

"At the time of their passing these dogs had streptococcus zooepidemicus, a bacterial infection which attacks the respiratory system in canine species and which is commonly found in equine species," Sara Munoz wrote.

"We have consulted with veterinarians including an infectious disease specialist, and they believe that this bacteria may have been present within your canine population prior to the removal of Sept. 23, 2021."

The Windrift family also owns horses, which is the source of the infection, the government inspectors alleged.

The family disagreed.

Their lawyer, Eric Gillespie, sought an urgent motion asking for the dogs to be released back to Windrift in wake of the deaths.

"The pathogen involved is known to be highly contagious, it is known to be very difficult to treat, it is known to spread through large numbers of dogs in kennel situations and there are now three affidavits from three experts attesting to the fact there are good reasons to believe this puts all of Windrift's dogs at risk," Gillespie said at a hearing.

Windrift also alleged the government didn't provide water to the dogs while they were in crates in trucks for seven hours and that an inspector struck one of the dogs.

Deanna Exner, a lawyer with the Attorney General, denied the allegations.

"There's two sides to every story," she told the board at a recent hearing. "Animal Welfare Services is doing its utmost to give these dogs the best care possible."

Both sides agree that the dogs were in general good health when they were seized.

At issue in the upcoming appeal is whether the government's seizure and continued holding of the dogs is lawful.

Windrift argues the dogs' current situation is causing greater distress than having them back at home. The province argues that it seized the dogs legally and cannot return them to a situation that was previously found to be putting the animals in distress.

On Oct. 26, in a decision ordering the government to provide disclosure of the dogs' health and care to Windrift in advance of Monday's appeal, board adjudicator Jennifer Friedland said an inspector does not have the power to remove animals simply for non-compliance.

She said the onus will be on government lawyers to show the dogs' seizure and holding is lawful. The government declined to comment.

"This will include showing that each animal's removal 'was for the purpose of providing it with necessaries to relieve its distress,'" she wrote.

The board heard there have been 15 inspections at Windrift over the past two years.

Spottiswood said the dogs' removal has taken a mental toll on her entire family. "The majority of our income comes from dog sledding," she said.

She said the dogs need to be returned soon so they can live outside, which helps their winter coat grow in, and begin training for the winter sledding season.

"They were not in distress," Spottiswood said. "They were happy and healthy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press