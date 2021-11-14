Five-year-old girl dead in Toronto crash: police

TORONTO — Police say a five-year-old girl has died after a car crash in northwest Toronto.

Emergency responders were called to the scene in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was driving with the girl when she lost control of the car and hit a tree.

They say the girl suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

They say the driver was sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

By The Canadian Press