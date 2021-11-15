Ontario long-term care staff must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today.

Staff who don't present proof of a first dose must instead show a medical exemption to be able to enter a long-term care home for work.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care has pushed that date to Dec. 13.

It says the change was made to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.