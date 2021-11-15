Toronto’s creative campaign shows it’s heroic to get vaccinated

To heave a sigh of relief: to let out a deep breath, to experience light-heartedness, even happiness.

That should be the collective response to Team Toronto Kids, the city’s announced rollout plan to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 against COVID-19.

We can just hear exhausted and often defeated parents in the playground giving thanks for a strategy that will help ensure that children stay well and that schools stay protected and open. Playdates!

Parents have been over-burdened. The ceaseless home monitoring for symptoms. The never-ending school board directives to keep single-symptom children at home, in isolation, even with the mildest of coughs. The additional guidance to keep the child at home if any other household member experiences a single symptom. And on and on.

The anxiety of a child falling ill. The anxiety of a child spreading the virus to others.

All that without even addressing the potentially crushing effects of a fractured education and the social dislocation that results when school is no longer an anchor in a young one’s life.

But as the Public Health Agency of Canada recently made clear, children under the age of 12 now account for 20 per cent of all daily cases.

Now Toronto health officials have set their sights on vaccinating the more than 200,000 children who fall within the 5-to-11 age band, what will be the largest vaccination drive in the city’s history. The implementation plan should begin by month’s end as soon as Health Canada gives the green light to the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Smartly, the city has taken a comprehensive and creative approach by laying out, in advance, details of just how the rollout will work. School-based clinics, fixed-site clinics, hospital and community-based clinics: the delivery system will be complemented by information sessions and an advertising campaign portraying vaccine-taking kids as superheroes. Live music! Prizes! Hero selfies!

Councillor Joe Cressy says the broad-based plan is directed at breaking down every barrier and building every bridge to vaccination.