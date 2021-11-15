Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario long-term care staff must have their first vaccine to work today; Alberta requires vaccine record with QR code for its passport program

Vaccine records issued by other provinces and territories will also be accepted, as well as the ArriveCan app for international travellers.

People without any of those will need a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, or valid proof of a medical exemption.

5:41 a.m.: Ontario long-term care staff must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today.

Staff who don’t present proof of a first dose must instead show a medical exemption to be able to enter a long-term-care home for work.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care has pushed that date to Dec. 13.

It says the change was made to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Government data from Friday morning showed 98 per cent of long-term care workers had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced the sector-wide mandate last month, saying more action was needed to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

5:40 a.m.: With no provincial health order mandating teachers and school district employees to be vaccinated the SD8 Board of Education is slated to make a decision on its own.

The trustees of School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) are tasked with the responsibility to establish the policy, but it must be voted on in a closed (in camera) meeting of the board, noted SD8 superintendent of schools, Trish Smillie.

She said that in the absence of a provincial health order, vaccine mandates remain an employer’s decision, so SD8 is currently “working through the process” to develop a policy. No timeline has been given when that policy will be delivered.

The SD8 board will be using “a set of guiding principles developed by the British Columbia Public School Employer’s Association (BCPSEA) to understand the scope of this issue in our district and determine how a vaccine mandate might impact in-person learning,” she said.

“Our board will be carefully considering the framework and the advice of our local health authority.”

5:39 a.m.: Police conducted searches across Italy on Monday against 17 anti-vaccine activists who were allegedly affiliated with a Telegram chat that espoused violence against government, medical and media figures for their perceived support of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in Turin said the “Basta Dittatura” (Enough of the Dictatorship) chat had tens of thousands of members and was a prime forum for organizing protests against Italy’s health pass.

Like many European countries, Italy requires people to show their so-called Green Pass to dine indoors, visit museums and cinemas and for long-distance public transport. The pass show proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19.

Protests have grown more acute after Italy last month became the first Western country to also require the pass to access workplaces.

In a statement Monday, police said they monitored the now-shuttered Telegram chat for weeks and identified 17 extremists who threatened Premier Mario Draghi, among others.

5:39 a.m.: Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria is cancelling a trip to the Netherlands because of the three-week partial lockdown there amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Swedish royal household said Monday.

The lockdown began Saturday night and is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

The restrictions affect all parts of the trip by the heiress to the Swedish throne, the palace said in a statement to The Associated Press. It was scheduled for Nov. 18-19.

“Against this background, The Crown Princess’ trip to the Netherlands has been cancelled. We hope that we can resume planning of the visit at some point in the future,” the statement read.

Victoria is the oldest child of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia.

5:38 a.m.: China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northwestern city of Dalian.

The order was issued Sunday after several dozen cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City and hundreds of students were transferred to hotels for observation.

Students were attending class remotely and having their meals delivered to their rooms.

The lockdown is the latest example of China’s zero-tolerance approach to the outbreak, which has brought considerable disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods.

Quarantines, obligatory testing and travel restrictions have become a way of life for much of the population. The country’s vaccination rate is among the world’s highest and authorities are beginning to administer booster shots as winter descends.

While those measures have met little open resistance, the recent killing of a quarantined person’s pet dog by health workers brought a wave of complaints online. The incident in the central city of Shangrao prompted local authorities to issue a statement saying the pet owner and health workers had “reached an understanding.”

Monday 5:36 a.m.: International students are returning to U.S. colleges in stronger numbers this year, but the rebound has yet to make up for last year’s historic declines as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.

Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw a 4% annual increase in international students this fall, according to survey results released Monday by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a decrease of 15% last year — the steepest decline since the institute began publishing data in 1948.

The upturn is better than many colleges were forecasting over the summer as the Delta variant surged. But it also reflects continued obstacles as visa backlogs persist and as some students show reluctance to study abroad during the pandemic.

Universities and U.S. officials hope this year’s uptick is the start of a long-term rebound. As international travel ramps up, there’s optimism that colleges will see growth past their pre-pandemic levels.

“We expect a surge following the pandemic,” Matthew Lussenhop, an acting U.S. assistant secretary of state, told reporters. This year’s increase indicates that international students “continue to value a U.S. education and remain committed to pursuing studies in the United States,” he added.

