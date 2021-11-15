‘We are at the worst-case scenario’: Record number of Torontonians rely on food banks to survive

“Those positive effects were removed with the increase in inflation, particularly food price escalation.”

Hetherington said Torontonians did not have the proper social programs needed to weather rapid economic disturbances, such as the upheaval caused by COVID-19. He is certain more “acute shocks” are on the horizon and said all levels of government must be diligent in creating a system that ensures people have the financial resiliency to survive them.

“Do we know that every Torontonian has access to decent, affordable housing? No. Does every Torontonian have access to decent employment? Absolutely not, it’s precarious,” he said. “People are cobbling together two or three jobs to make ends meet, on contract, without benefits. And we have long been speaking about the significant challenges anybody on disability faces — the funds people get on disability are not enough to survive on.”

Tackling those issues, as well as providing universal dental, child and pharma care, would have kept hundreds of thousands out of food banks, Hetherington said. The report calls for the implementation of a “poverty reduction strategy” at all three levels of government, including rent assistance, expanded employment insurance and increases in affordable housing construction.

“What’s absolutely frightening in this report is that when somebody (who uses a food bank) is finished paying for their housing, on average they’ve got $9.17 left to pay for food, transportation, and other basic needs (per day),” said Hetherington. “Even more frightening is that within the BIPOC community, that number is $6.67.”

While food charities help a great deal, they are nowhere near a solution to food insecurity on their own. Daily Bread can only provide people with enough food to feed their families for three days each week. The remaining four days worth of meals must be paid for out of pocket. That is impossible on less than $10 per day.

“This has been the most difficult year for the people who need Daily Bread,” said Hetherington, adding the charity was often “strained” under the unprecedented demand.

“When the pandemic first started, we made a commitment,” he said. “We said, no matter how many people come to the food bank, we will make sure the food is there for them. We’ve held and will continue to hold that promise.

“I’m very proud of the volunteers and staff who work alongside us, who rose to the occasion like no other year.”

Sarah Oakley started volunteering at Daily Bread just months before the pandemic started. She said she was always aware of the disparity in food access in the city and wanted to help bridge the gap.

Increased need for food banks spurred by the pandemic meant Oakley and her fellow volunteers had to work overtime to meet the needs of the neighbourhood.

“We would stay late to make sure orders got fulfilled and got on the trucks the next day,” she said. “It was hard work. Food bank working can be very hard work. It was all hands on deck during the early months of COVID.”

Ben Cohen is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bcohenn