TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is buying U.S.-based fast food chain Firehouse Subs for US$1 billion.

The Toronto-based company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes says the sandwich restaurant is a strong and growing player in the quick service restaurant industry, with substantial long-term growth potential.

It says Firehouse Subs has tripled its restaurant footprint to about 1,200 locations since 2010.

