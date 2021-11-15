TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is buying U.S.-based fast food chain Firehouse Subs for US$1 billion.
The Toronto-based company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes says the sandwich restaurant is a strong and growing player in the quick service restaurant industry, with substantial long-term growth potential.
It says Firehouse Subs has tripled its restaurant footprint to about 1,200 locations since 2010.
By The Canadian Press
"At Firehouse Subs we are united in our commitment to and passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety," Don Fox, CEO of Firehouse Subs, said in a statement.
"Joining the RBI family of brands provides an energizing opportunity to assist more communities, not only across America and Canada, but around the globe."
The all-cash deal is expected to close in the coming months, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, according to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Restaurant Brands said it plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt.
