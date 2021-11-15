Ontario looking for more child-care money: Lecce

TORONTO — The money currently on offer for Ontario in the federal government's child-care plan would see families paying much more than $10 a day, the province's education minister said Monday.

Stephen Lecce faced questions about why Ontario has not been able to reach a deal with Ottawa, when eight provinces and one territory have already signed on, including an agreement with Alberta announced Monday.

"Currently, the program they're offering Ontario, we believe shortchanges families," Lecce said. "What we're asking the feds to do is to look at the numbers."

Karina Gould, the federal minister of families, children and social development, said Ontario has still not submitted a detailed action plan on how it would spend federal funds after Ottawa sent a term sheet to all provinces and territories seven months ago, outlining its objectives on fee reductions, space creation and workforce development.

Lecce said he sent Gould a letter Friday with Ontario's "core priorities," and will be sending updated modelling to back up the province's contention that a current proposal would shortchange the province.

The $10.2 billion on the table, based on Ontario's population, also does not take into account the $3.6 billion a year the province spends on full-day kindergarten for four- and five-year-old children, Lecce said.

"We think we can still land a deal, but we need there to be more investment from the feds to recognize the unique, sophisticated, mature child-care system that we have proudly in this province," he said.

The federal Liberal government's $30-billion, five-year child care plan promises to cut fees to an average of $10 per day across the country and cut them in half by next year.

Speaking in Alberta on Monday after announcing the deal with that province, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said affordable child care is universally understood as necessary for families and for economic growth, pointing to the fact that he and Premier Jason Kenney were able to reach a deal, despite major disagreements on many other issues.

"It can be done," Trudeau said. "The federal government is there with the money and the framework to do it and we're very hopeful that Ontario will do it."