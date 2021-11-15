GO train, UP Express crews may not be vaccinated

Staff on GO Transit and UP Express trains have been allowed to stay on the job without getting their COVID-19 shots, despite the provincial transit agency’s introduction of a vaccine mandate two weeks ago, the Star has learned.

Metrolinx, the Crown corporation that oversees GO bus and rail lines as well as the airport train service, announced Aug. 20 it would require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy, which was instituted under the direction of Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, went into effect Nov. 1 and is supposed to apply to employees, contractors and anyone working on Metrolinx property.

But while Metrolinx has suspended GO bus employees who didn’t get their shots by the deadline, the Star has learned the mandate is not yet in force for the hundreds of employees who operate GO and UP trains.

And while Metrolinx has framed the vaccine mandate as a key measure it’s taken to ensure its transit service is safe, the agency hasn’t told the public it doesn’t yet apply to train staff, and that for the past two weeks customers have been riding on vehicles whose crew members may not be vaccinated.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the agency didn’t intend to mislead anyone, and train staff are still required to get vaccinated, just by a later date.

“We’ve been consistently open and transparent throughout the pandemic,” she said. “Our expectation that all employees and contractors will be vaccinated did not change. And that is what was communicated.”

Unlike bus employees, who work directly for Metrolinx, train crews are employed by Alstom, a private company under contract to the provincial agency.

Aikins said Alstom “had less notice than Metrolinx” about the mandate, and the company asked for an extension. Aikins said those negotiations were subject to confidentiality, but Metrolinx has now agreed to an extension until Dec. 5.

Until then, “Alstom must ensure that adequate testing and control measures are in place for unvaccinated staff … so that employees and customers are not at risk,” Aikins said.

Despite the mandate not yet being in force for train crews, in a Nov. 8 blog post Metrolinx said the vaccine policy had resulted in staff shortages that forced the cancellation of some GO train service.