Best and worst COVID vaccination rates at Hamilton schools

School immunization rates paint a stark picture of how religion and socioeconomic factors are driving COVID vaccination in Hamilton.
Private religious schools account for nearly all of the 10 worst vaccination rates. The one public school on the list is a French Catholic elementary school.
Seven of the 10 schools with the lowest per cent of students fully vaccinated against COVID are Christian schools. An eighth Christian school finished just outside of the top 10. Two of Hamilton’s ongoing outbreaks are at Christian schools with low vaccination rates.
“That certainly is a pattern we do see that some religious groups have their own ideas about vaccination,” Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, said at a briefing Monday. “We have been reaching out.”
The numbers reported by public health for the first time Monday also show the 10 best rates are at schools in more affluent parts of the city.
Three are in Ancaster, three more are in Dundas and one is in Waterdown. Two are private schools and one is a specialty public high school that takes in students from all across the city.
“COVID-19 vaccination rates appear to corelate with the socioeconomic status — the social determinants of health,” said Richardson. “We also see this in similar ways when it comes to other vaccines that we monitor.”
Public schools with the lowest rates tended to be in parts of the city that have the least vaccine coverage with some exceptions. The reverse was true for the highest rates.
However, the religious schools with low rates were located throughout the city including areas with some of the highest vaccine coverage such as Westdale and Dundas.
The rates are as of Oct. 25 and include 38,000 eligible students born in 2009 or earlier. Eight schools were not reported for privacy reasons because they have 10 or fewer eligible students. Schools that appear with a zero mean there are no eligible students.
The numbers can be found at hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-distribution by clicking school vaccine percentage on the map. The rates were determined by linking the province’s COVID vaccine database with school board enrolment lists.
The goal is to get to at least 90 per cent fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of teachers and staff at the schools is unknown.
Top 10
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.6 per cent
St. Joachim Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.3 per cent
Sir William Osler Elementary School — Dundas — 86.6 per cent
St. Augustine. Catholic Elementary School — Dundas — 85.5 per cent
Hillfield Strathallan College — west Mountain — 85.4 per cent
Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School — Waterdown — 85.3 per cent
Westmount Secondary School — west Mountain — 85.2 per cent
Ancaster High Secondary School — Ancaster — 85 per cent
Dundas Central Elementary School — Dundas — 84.3 per cent
Lee Academy — Lynden — 83.3 per cent
Worst 25
Living Hope Christian School — west Mountain — 18.2 per cent
Bellstone Christian School — Mount Hope — 18.8 per cent
Grace Christian School — Millgrove — 25 per cent
École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame — lower central — 25 per cent
Timothy Christian School — central Mountain — 29.5 per cent
Hamilton Hebrew Academy — west Hamilton — 30 per cent
Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown — 30.9 per cent
Islamic School of Hamilton — Hannon — 31.4 per cent
Guido de bres Christian High School — central Mountain — 36.8 per cent
Providence Christian School — Dundas — 37 per cent
Hillcrest Elementary School — east Hamilton — 37.1 per cent
Cairn Christian School — Stoney Creek — 40 per cent
Dr. J.E. Davey Elementary School — lower central — 41.8 per cent
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — lower central — 44.9 per cent
Glenwood School — west Hamilton — 45 per cent
Elizabeth Bagshaw Elementary School — Red Hill Valley — 45.5 per cent
Queen Victoria Elementary School — lower central — 45.7 per cent
Memorial Elementary School — east Hamilton — 45.8 per cent
Hess Street Elementary School — lower central — 46.4 per cent
Lisgar Elementary School — east Mountain — 46.6 per cent
Janet Lee Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 47.1 per cent
Queen Mary Elementary School — east Hamilton — 47.7 per cent
Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School — lower central — 47.9 per cent
Viola Desmond — east Hamilton — 48.1 per cent
École secondaire Georges-P.-Vanier — west Hamilton — 48.7 per cent
Joanna Frketich is a Hamilton-based reporter covering health for The Spectator. Reach her via email: jfrketich@thespec.com
School immunization rates paint a stark picture of how religion and socioeconomic factors are driving COVID vaccination in Hamilton.
It’s a vast divide with vaccination rates above 85 per cent at schools in the most affluent parts of Hamilton compared to some below 50 per cent in lower income areas.
Private religious schools account for nearly all of the 10 worst vaccination rates with coverage as low as 18 per cent. The one public school on the list is a French Catholic elementary school.
Seven of the 10 schools with the lowest per cent of students fully vaccinated against COVID are Christian schools. An eighth Christian school finished just outside of the bottom 10. Two of Hamilton’s ongoing outbreaks are at Christian schools with low vaccination rates.
“That certainly is a pattern we do see that some religious groups have their own ideas about vaccination,” Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, said at a briefing Monday. “We have been reaching out.”
The numbers reported by public health for the first time Monday show the 10 best rates are at schools in more affluent parts of the city.
Three are in Ancaster, three more are in Dundas and one is in Waterdown. Two are private schools and one is a specialty public high school that takes in students from all across the city.
“COVID-19 vaccination rates appear to corelate with the socioeconomic status — the social determinants of health,” said Richardson. “We also see this in similar ways when it comes to other vaccines that we monitor.”
Public schools with the lowest rates tended to be in parts of the city that have the least vaccine coverage with some exceptions. The reverse was true for the highest rates.
However, the religious schools with low rates were located throughout the city including areas with some of the highest vaccine coverage such as Westdale and Dundas.
The rates are as of Oct. 25 and include 38,000 eligible students born in 2009 or earlier. Eight schools were not reported for privacy reasons because they have 10 or fewer eligible students. Schools that appear with a zero mean there are no eligible students.
The numbers can be found at hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-distribution by clicking school vaccine percentage on the map. The rates were determined by linking the province’s COVID vaccine database with school board enrolment lists.
The goal is to get to at least 90 per cent fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of teachers and staff at the schools is unknown.
Top 35
Per cent of eligible students fully vaccinated
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.6 per cent
St. Joachim Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.3 per cent
Sir William Osler Elementary School — Dundas — 86.6 per cent
St. Augustine. Catholic Elementary School — Dundas — 85.5 per cent
Hillfield Strathallan College — west Mountain — 85.4 per cent
Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School — Waterdown — 85.3 per cent
Westmount Secondary School — west Mountain — 85.2 per cent
Ancaster High Secondary School — Ancaster — 85 per cent
Dundas Central Elementary School — Dundas — 84.3 per cent
Lee Academy — Lynden — 83.3 per cent
St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School — Dundas — 82.7 per cent
Dundas Valley Secondary School — Dundas — 82.5 per cent
Spring Valley Elementary School — Ancaster — 82.5 per cent
St. Mary Cathorlic Secondary School — west Hamilton — 82.1 per cent
Guy B Brown Elementary School — Waterdown — 81.9 per cent
Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School — Ancaster — 81.5 per cent
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School — Waterdown — 81.2 per cent
Winona Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 80.9 per cent
Waterdown District High School — Waterdown — 80.7 per cent
Dalewood Elementary School — west Hamilton — 80.5 per cent
Columbia International College — west Hamilton — 79.5 per cent
Westdale Secondary School — west Hamilton — 79.2 per cent
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School — central Mountain — 77.6 per cent
Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 76.6 per cent
R.L. Hyslop Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 76.6 per cent
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 75.9 per cent
Ryerson Elementary School — west Hamilton — 75.9 per cent
St. Thomas More Catholic Seconary School — west Mountain — 75.9 per cent
Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School — Hannon — 75.7 per cent
Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School —Waterdown — 75.5 per cent
R.A. Riddell Elementary School — west Mountain — 75 per cent
St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary School — Stoney Creek — 74.9 per cent
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 74.8 per cent
Saltfleet District High School — Stoney Creek — 74.7 per cent
St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School — central Mountain — 74.6 per cent
Worst 50
Per cent of eligible students fully vaccinated
Living Hope Christian School — west Mountain — 18.2 per cent
Bellstone Christian School — Mount Hope — 18.8 per cent
Grace Christian School — Millgrove — 25 per cent
École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame — lower central — 25 per cent
Timothy Christian School — central Mountain — 29.5 per cent
Hamilton Hebrew Academy — west Hamilton — 30 per cent
Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown — 30.9 per cent
Islamic School of Hamilton — Hannon — 31.4 per cent
Guido de bres Christian High School — central Mountain — 36.8 per cent
Providence Christian School — Dundas — 37 per cent
Hillcrest Elementary School — east Hamilton — 37.1 per cent
Cairn Christian School — Stoney Creek — 40 per cent
Dr. J.E. Davey Elementary School — lower central — 41.8 per cent
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — lower central — 44.9 per cent
Glenwood School — west Hamilton — 45 per cent
Elizabeth Bagshaw Elementary School — Red Hill Valley — 45.5 per cent
Queen Victoria Elementary School — lower central — 45.7 per cent
Memorial Elementary School — east Hamilton — 45.8 per cent
Hess Street Elementary School — lower central — 46.4 per cent
Lisgar Elementary School — east Mountain — 46.6 per cent
Janet Lee Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 47.1 per cent
Queen Mary Elementary School — east Hamilton — 47.7 per cent
Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School — lower central — 47.9 per cent
Viola Desmond — east Hamilton — 48.1 per cent
École secondaire Georges-P.-Vanier — west Hamilton — 48.7 per cent
Rockton Elementary school — Rockton — 49.3 per cent
St. David Catholic Elementary School — east Hamilton — 49.5 per cent
Franklin Road Elementary School — east Mountain — 50 per cent
Mount Albion Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 50 per cent
Pauline Johnson Elementary School — central Mountain — 51.2 per cent
Bennetto Elementary School — north Hamilton — 51.4 per cent
St. Luke Catholic Elementary School —Red Hill Valley — 51.7 per cent
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School — east Hamilton — 51.8 per cent
Cathy Wever Elementary School — central Hamilton — 52.1 per cent
Templemead Elementary School — east Mountain — 53.1 per cent
Lake Avenue Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 53.5 per cent
École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-de-Laval — west Mountain — 54.3 per cent
Cecil B. Stirling Elementary School — east Mountain — 55.2 per cent
Viscount Montgomery Elementary School — Red Hill Valley — 55.7 per cent
Bernie Custis Secondary School — east Hamilton — 56.2 per cent
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 56.8 per cent
Ray Lewis Elementary School — central Mountain — 57.1 per cent
Glen Brae School — Red Hill Valley — 57.2 per cent
Billy Green Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 57.6 per cent
Chedoke Elementary School — west Mountain — 58 per cent
St. Michael Catholic Elementary School — central Mountain — 58 per cent
Gordon Price Elementary School — west Mountain — 58.4 per cent
Ancaster Meadow Elementary School — Ancaster — 59.1 per cent
St. Anthony Daniel Catholic Elementary School — east Mountain — 59.3 per cent
St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 59.4 per cent
Joanna Frketich is a Hamilton-based reporter covering health for The Spectator. Reach her via email: jfrketich@thespec.com
School immunization rates paint a stark picture of how religion and socioeconomic factors are driving COVID vaccination in Hamilton.
Private religious schools account for nearly all of the 10 worst vaccination rates. The one public school on the list is a French Catholic elementary school.
Seven of the 10 schools with the lowest per cent of students fully vaccinated against COVID are Christian schools. An eighth Christian school finished just outside of the top 10. Two of Hamilton’s ongoing outbreaks are at Christian schools with low vaccination rates.
“That certainly is a pattern we do see that some religious groups have their own ideas about vaccination,” Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, said at a briefing Monday. “We have been reaching out.”
The numbers reported by public health for the first time Monday also show the 10 best rates are at schools in more affluent parts of the city.
Three are in Ancaster, three more are in Dundas and one is in Waterdown. Two are private schools and one is a specialty public high school that takes in students from all across the city.
“COVID-19 vaccination rates appear to corelate with the socioeconomic status — the social determinants of health,” said Richardson. “We also see this in similar ways when it comes to other vaccines that we monitor.”
Public schools with the lowest rates tended to be in parts of the city that have the least vaccine coverage with some exceptions. The reverse was true for the highest rates.
However, the religious schools with low rates were located throughout the city including areas with some of the highest vaccine coverage such as Westdale and Dundas.
The rates are as of Oct. 25 and include 38,000 eligible students born in 2009 or earlier. Eight schools were not reported for privacy reasons because they have 10 or fewer eligible students. Schools that appear with a zero mean there are no eligible students.
The numbers can be found at hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-distribution by clicking school vaccine percentage on the map. The rates were determined by linking the province’s COVID vaccine database with school board enrolment lists.
The goal is to get to at least 90 per cent fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of teachers and staff at the schools is unknown.
Top 10
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.6 per cent
St. Joachim Catholic Elementary School — Ancaster — 88.3 per cent
Sir William Osler Elementary School — Dundas — 86.6 per cent
St. Augustine. Catholic Elementary School — Dundas — 85.5 per cent
Hillfield Strathallan College — west Mountain — 85.4 per cent
Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School — Waterdown — 85.3 per cent
Westmount Secondary School — west Mountain — 85.2 per cent
Ancaster High Secondary School — Ancaster — 85 per cent
Dundas Central Elementary School — Dundas — 84.3 per cent
Lee Academy — Lynden — 83.3 per cent
Worst 25
Living Hope Christian School — west Mountain — 18.2 per cent
Bellstone Christian School — Mount Hope — 18.8 per cent
Grace Christian School — Millgrove — 25 per cent
École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame — lower central — 25 per cent
Timothy Christian School — central Mountain — 29.5 per cent
Hamilton Hebrew Academy — west Hamilton — 30 per cent
Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown — 30.9 per cent
Islamic School of Hamilton — Hannon — 31.4 per cent
Guido de bres Christian High School — central Mountain — 36.8 per cent
Providence Christian School — Dundas — 37 per cent
Hillcrest Elementary School — east Hamilton — 37.1 per cent
Cairn Christian School — Stoney Creek — 40 per cent
Dr. J.E. Davey Elementary School — lower central — 41.8 per cent
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School — lower central — 44.9 per cent
Glenwood School — west Hamilton — 45 per cent
Elizabeth Bagshaw Elementary School — Red Hill Valley — 45.5 per cent
Queen Victoria Elementary School — lower central — 45.7 per cent
Memorial Elementary School — east Hamilton — 45.8 per cent
Hess Street Elementary School — lower central — 46.4 per cent
Lisgar Elementary School — east Mountain — 46.6 per cent
Janet Lee Elementary School — Stoney Creek — 47.1 per cent
Queen Mary Elementary School — east Hamilton — 47.7 per cent
Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School — lower central — 47.9 per cent
Viola Desmond — east Hamilton — 48.1 per cent
École secondaire Georges-P.-Vanier — west Hamilton — 48.7 per cent
Joanna Frketich is a Hamilton-based reporter covering health for The Spectator. Reach her via email: jfrketich@thespec.com