Best and worst COVID vaccination rates at Hamilton schools

School immunization rates paint a stark picture of how religion and socioeconomic factors are driving COVID vaccination in Hamilton.

It’s a vast divide with vaccination rates above 85 per cent at schools in the most affluent parts of Hamilton compared to some below 50 per cent in lower income areas.

Private religious schools account for nearly all of the 10 worst vaccination rates with coverage as low as 18 per cent. The one public school on the list is a French Catholic elementary school.

Seven of the 10 schools with the lowest per cent of students fully vaccinated against COVID are Christian schools. An eighth Christian school finished just outside of the bottom 10. Two of Hamilton’s ongoing outbreaks are at Christian schools with low vaccination rates.

“That certainly is a pattern we do see that some religious groups have their own ideas about vaccination,” Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, said at a briefing Monday. “We have been reaching out.”

The numbers reported by public health for the first time Monday show the 10 best rates are at schools in more affluent parts of the city.

Three are in Ancaster, three more are in Dundas and one is in Waterdown. Two are private schools and one is a specialty public high school that takes in students from all across the city.

“COVID-19 vaccination rates appear to corelate with the socioeconomic status — the social determinants of health,” said Richardson. “We also see this in similar ways when it comes to other vaccines that we monitor.”

Public schools with the lowest rates tended to be in parts of the city that have the least vaccine coverage with some exceptions. The reverse was true for the highest rates.

However, the religious schools with low rates were located throughout the city including areas with some of the highest vaccine coverage such as Westdale and Dundas.