Arrest made in weekend fatal shooting in Brampton

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Brampton, Ont. this past weekend.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, Peel Regional Police were called to an area behind a shopping plaza near Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive.

Officers discovered the body of a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Working with Toronto Police, investigators for the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau located a suspect near Broadview Avenue and Browning Avenue in Toronto.