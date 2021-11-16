Le Château launches holiday 'glamour capsule'

TORONTO — Canadian retailer Le Château is making its comeback from bankruptcy today with the online launch of an evening wear collection ahead of the holidays.

The so-called glamour capsule offers shoppers a hint of what to expect with the brand’s relaunch under new owner Suzy's Inc., the company behind Suzy Shier, set for this spring.

Franco Rocchi, senior marketing director of Suzy/Le Château, says the curated, limited-edition collection highlights the brand's focus on high-fashion occasion wear.

He says the full collection planned for 2022 will include footwear, accessories and menswear, with women's dress wear available in select Suzy Shier stores across the country.