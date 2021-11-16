Poloz-backed company to make home ownership easier

Each time owner-residents invest more, they own more of the suite, which also reduces their monthly rent equivalent.

The company makes money through professional property management and by driving efficiencies in how suites are managed.

Residents can buy the property they are living in and take on a mortgage after the third year.

If the resident decides to move out, they can do so as long as they give 75 days notice and when they leave, they'll receive their home equity plus any appreciation.

Based on how the Toronto real estate market has performed over the last five years, Key estimates its residents' equity will appreciate by 30 per cent over the next half decade.

"They're attaching themselves to the price, so that if the price continues to go up, at least they're not missing out of that potential," said Poloz.

He thinks that's important for many people yearning for flexibility and the chance to own equity in something tangible, even if they aren't wealthy or don't have plenty of money squirrelled away.

A desire to help people who that feeling will resonate with is part of why he opted to join Key, after leaving the Bank of Canada in June 2020 and landing numerous positions with big name companies.

"I was saving some capacity for things I'm a little more passionate about and this is one. This is something I really care about," he said.

"I care basically about the risk that people take on every day when they decide we got to get into the housing market."

While he thinks it will take some time and education for people to adopt the Key model, he thinks the need for such a service is there and is surprised no one came up with it sooner.

Despite Key just launching in Toronto, Richards and Dubois have worldwide ambitions because rising housing costs are an issue everywhere.

"We need to give people making $60,000 or $70,000 the opportunity to get a leg up," said Richards.

"It really is a global problem and we are going to be a global solution."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press