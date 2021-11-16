TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 481 COVID-19 cases and one new death from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 292 of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, and 189 of the infected people are fully vaccinated.

There were 139 patients in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness, including 82 people on ventilators.

The province says 88 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have received both shots.