Avoiding your finances can hurt in the long run

"A lot of people don’t realize that … there’s a window of time in which you can dispute a [fraudulent] transaction," she added.

The first step to making a change is admitting that you’ve been avoiding your finances, and then forgive yourself, Olson-Lepage said.

After that, try opening a bank statement or looking at your online banking for five minutes per day. Once you’re comfortable with that, start opening bills and credit card statements, she said.

Eventually, financial avoiders can turn this daily habit into a weekly habit once they’re more at ease looking at their bank accounts, and more aware of their financial situation.

"They have to look at [these statements] and tell themselves it’s just a number. A lot of people will open their bank account, see the number in there and feel like it’s not big enough or they’re not where they think they should be," Olson-Lepage said.

Talking about your finances is also important, whether it’s with a partner or a certified financial planner, she added.

In 2017, Young made a New Year’s resolution to take charge of her finances.

"It’s the only resolution I’ve ever stuck to," she said. "I was so tired of being anxious all the time."

Young created a budget that tracked all of her incoming and outgoing money. She'd check the spreadsheet every payday to ensure her expenses were covered. She also began making notes on her phone of how much money she had available for spending on items, like gas and groceries.

Once she got comfortable with her biweekly check-ins, she created a table listing of all her debts.

"It was terrifying to see the total amount owed. I didn't want to think about it. But that also let me track as the numbers went down and I could see real progress happening. This was a huge help. I started spending within my means, saving up for unusual expenses, and paying off my debts. Emotionally, it made me feel way less anxious about money because I knew I was in control," Young said.

"I still sometimes spend money I shouldn't, and if I'm feeling anxious, I occasionally skip a biweekly check-in. But I know that's not good for me, and I know how to get back on track quickly and easily. I feel so much better overall when I do the hard thing and sort out my financial situation."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press