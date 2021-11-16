TTC riders can expect longer subway waits, cuts to bus routes starting next week

Some Toronto subway riders will be waiting up to eight minutes for their train starting next week, while service on some bus routes will be slashed by half and suspended altogether on others.

The changes are among a slew of service cuts the TTC is implementing starting Sunday, and which the transit agency says are unavoidable because of staff shortages caused by its employee vaccination mandate going into effect.

According to the policy, any employees who have not provided proof of COVID-19 vaccination by the end of the day on Saturday, Nov. 20 will be put on unpaid leave. Those who don’t comply by Dec. 31 will be fired.

The cuts will affect the Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) subway, 57 bus routes and one streetcar line.

“Provisions have been made to protect service on the busiest corridors in the system during the busiest periods,” the TTC said in a post to its website.

The agency says the reductions are temporary, but the schedules introduced this month will carry into December with only minor adjustments.

According to details of the changes posted online, service on Line 2 will be reduced during all weekday periods. During the day, waits will increase from every 3 to 4 minutes to every 4 minutes, and in the evening will grow from every 6 to 7 minutes to every 8 minutes, a level of infrequency rarely seen on Toronto’s subway network.

Among the bus routes affected will be the 10 Van Horne, which will see wait times triple in the afternoon peak period, from every 10 minutes to every 30 minutes. Daytime waits for the 28 Bayview will double to 30 minutes, while service on the 41 Keele will be reduced during all weekday periods.

Service on eight express bus routes will be temporarily suspended during some periods of the week, and will be cancelled outright on the 938 Highland Creek Express.

On the 512 St. Clair, the only streetcar route affected by the changes, weekday service will be scaled back to every 6 to 7 minutes during the day, instead of every 5 minutes, and to as much as every 9 minutes in the evening, instead of 7 to 8 minutes.