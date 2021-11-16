‘Now’s the time’: Mayor Fred Eisenberger to step down from police services board

Eisenberger says he would like to see the chair position filled by current board member Pat Mandy.

“She is vastly experienced,” he says. “She is no stranger to large organizations, no stranger to board work.”

A prominent health-care leader, Mandy was CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network. She is the only woman on the board and a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The next chair will need to grapple with difficulties around recruiting and retaining officers, says Eisenberger. Social and political pressure make it less desirable now to wear a badge.

“The respect for police is not at a high ebb.”

Hamilton police has been rocked by criticism during Eisenberger’s tenure.

From a widely denounced lack of police response to violence at a Pride celebration and a judge’s ruling that officers racially profiled a Black driver, to the Black Lives Matter and defund police calls to action and the homelessness crisis that has led to division over encampments, the mayor has been in the thick of a massive re-examination of policing in our community.

“Police shouldn’t be the default agency to deal with every issue. We need to look at how there can be a better outcome, a better framework for dealing with some of the challenges. Police officers are pulled into virtually every challenge out there.”

He points to steps the service has taken to foster a “healing process” and affect change, such as the appointments of the first full-time two-spirit and LGBTQ liaison officer, and a diversity and inclusion specialist position.

The police board and Chief Frank Bergen sincerely want to learn from the community, Eisenberger says.

“There’s got to be willingness on both sides. There needs to be a desire to come to the table and not do battle.”

Susan Clairmont is a Hamilton-based crime, court and social justice columnist at The Spectator. Reach her via email: sclairmont@thespec.com