Two people found dead in house fire: police

RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a home in an eastern Ontario that was the scene of a fire this week.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Fortington Street in the town of Renfrew, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Police say the two bodies were found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

They say they're treating the fire as suspicious and the Ontario fire marshal's office will be attending the scene to investigate.