Moderna: Europe to donate 70M vaccine doses to lower-income nations

Moderna (MRNA) said Tuesday that European countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to lower-income countries this year.

The donations will come from the European Economic Area, which includes the European Union plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. To start the process, Germany is giving 40 million doses and France 15 million.

The donations will go to COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID vaccines. COVAX is directed by the World Health Organization and other groups and covers 92 low- and middle-income countries.

“I would like to thank the governments of France, Sweden and Norway, the EU and EEA countries and [vaccine alliance] Gavi for this agreement to facilitate the donation of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the EU Member States to COVAX to help end the pandemic in low-income countries,” Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.