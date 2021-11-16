Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,717.16, up 34.08 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $50.66 on 14.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 94 cents, or 3.78 per cent, to $25.81 on 13.2 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Up 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $70.64 on 9.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $32.16 on 6.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 3.16 per cent, to $1.84 on 5.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $15.56 on 4.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Up 71 cents to $97.05. Canada's two largest railways expect it will take another couple of days before their main lines in southern British Columbia reopen after service was cut by torrential rain, rock slides and mudslides that caused at least one partial derailment. Montreal-based Canadian National Railway Co. says it is experiencing mudslides and washouts near Yale, B.C., and one partial derailment on a CP-owned track. CN chief operating officer Rob Reilly said heavy rain made the tracks impassable. The track outages are hampering the movement of goods to and from the country's largest port in Vancouver, at the same time as global supply chains are facing challenges that have led to shortages. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says the company is experiencing a track outage north of Hope, B.C., that is affecting rail service in the region. Marketing chief John Brooks said the railway's team is working to restore services along its busiest corridor.